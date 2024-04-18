Indiana cities receive $500,000 federal grant for climate goals

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The governments of Indianapolis and a few other cities in Indiana are getting a $500,000 grant to help reach their climate goals.

“City of Indianapolis Awarded $500K from the Department of Energy to Help Indiana Cities Reach Their Climate Goals

“Together with a partner team that includes the cities of Bloomington and South Bend, officials aim to develop the “Indiana Building Innovation Hub” to serve as a statewide network supporting an energy efficient, market-based building sector

“INDIANAPOLIS — This month, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced the City of Indianapolis as one of 40 partner teams of states, local governments, and Tribes to receive funding from $27 million in financial and technical assistance through the Energy Futures Grants (EFG) program . The competitive $500K planning grant will help convene a robust network of seven Indiana cities to develop a statewide Building Innovation Hub over 18 months; the collaborative effort will be vital in reducing Hoosier cities’ carbon emissions by deploying the resources and information necessary to support an energy efficient building sector across the state.

“‘The foundational work made possible through the DOE’s EFG opportunity in the coming years will be instrumental in shaping the resilience of our Hoosier communities, economies, and workforces for decades to come,’ said Morgan Mickelson, Director of the Indianapolis Office of Sustainability. ‘We are honored that the DOE selected our EFG application to invest in this important climate mitigation work.’

“The multi-jurisdictional partner team included representatives from the City of Bloomington Department of Economic and Sustainable Development, the City of South Bend Office of Sustainability, the Indiana Energy Independence Fund , and the Environmental Resilience Instituteat Indiana University.

“‘We are excited at the potential the EFG will have for South Bend and our entire state,’ said Alex Bazán, Director of the South Bend Office of Sustainability. ‘The Hub will offer an opportunity to collectively channel our efforts to accelerate positive change for Hoosiers and the planet.’

“The built environment is responsible for about 39% of global greenhouse gas emissions, according to the New Buildings Institute, and it’s only predicted to grow in the coming decades as new construction increases to keep up with population growth. The built environment is responsible for 66% of citywide GHG emissions in Indianapolis, 77% in Bloomington, and 62% in South Bend, demonstrating needs for efficient buildings and clean energy that can’t wait.

“‘The IU Environmental Resilience Institute is excited to work with the Indiana Building Innovation Hub to convene cities and organizations across the State of Indiana, to create a built environment that is healthy, efficient, comfortable, economical, and resilient,’ said Bill Brown, Assistant Director for Strategy and Engagement.

“The Indiana Building Innovation Hub builds upon successful existing local models to catalyze resource-sharing and support the implementation of policy, workforce development, and other key programs. In 2021, Indianapolis was the first city in the state to adopt an energy benchmarking ordinance, an evidence- and market-based solution to encouraging efficiency in large buildings. This is one example of local legislation that could be replicated in smaller cities across the state via the Indiana Building Innovation Hub.

“‘The Hub is a necessary and vital first step in ensuring that we are transitioning to a climate economy statewide,’ said McKaylyn Lynch, Sustainability Program Coordinator for the Bloomington Department of Economic and Sustainable Development. ‘In Bloomington, we are already seeing the opportunity to invest in our clean energy workforce, and that demand will only continue to grow.’

“Additional Indiana cities anticipated to participate in the EFG process include Evansville, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, and West Lafayette. The team will work together to develop a business and fundraising plan and will also receive technical support from key DOE partners by joining together in Technical Assistance Cohorts to further collaboration and increase impact.”