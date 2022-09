Politics

Marion County elected official named Democratic Party chair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Democrat Party has announced its vice chair was chosen Tuesday night as the new chair.

Marion County Clerk Myla A. Eldridge is the third woman to have the county party’s top job and the first African American to hold the position.

Eldridge replaces Kate Sweeney Bell who resigned in August.

Eldridge lives in Warren Township. She is seeking election in November as Marion County auditor and is unopposed on the general election ballot.