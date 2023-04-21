Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Marsiglio ends Indy mayoral campaign, backs another candidate

Dome of the Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline. (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the candidates for mayoral Indianapolis has dropped out of the race and is backing a former opponent.

Clif Marsiglio, a Democrat, announced Friday that he will end his campaign and support State Rep. Robin Shackleford in the Democratic Primary.

Marsiglio and Shackleford addressed the community Friday to discuss the future and plans to make Indianapolis more inclusive.

“I am a progressive Democrat and want a party that works for the people and is accessible and transparent in its actions,” said Marsiglio. “Robin and I share many of the same views and I’m supporting her candidacy to ensure the Indianapolis police force is rightsized and that we improve how we deal with mental health and substance abuse situations.”  

The Indianapolis Mayoral Democratic Primary is set for May 2.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Speedway Kroger bakery, deli reopens after mice complaints
Local News /
Greenfield man arrested for dealing drugs that resulted in death
Crime Watch 8 /
Richmond residents file class-action lawsuit against warehouse owner
Local News /
2 IMPD officers leave hospital after pursuit leads to shootout
Crime Watch 8 /