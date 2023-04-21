Marsiglio ends Indy mayoral campaign, backs another candidate

Dome of the Indiana Statehouse and Indianapolis skyline. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One of the candidates for mayoral Indianapolis has dropped out of the race and is backing a former opponent.

Clif Marsiglio, a Democrat, announced Friday that he will end his campaign and support State Rep. Robin Shackleford in the Democratic Primary.

Marsiglio and Shackleford addressed the community Friday to discuss the future and plans to make Indianapolis more inclusive.

“I am a progressive Democrat and want a party that works for the people and is accessible and transparent in its actions,” said Marsiglio. “Robin and I share many of the same views and I’m supporting her candidacy to ensure the Indianapolis police force is rightsized and that we improve how we deal with mental health and substance abuse situations.”

The Indianapolis Mayoral Democratic Primary is set for May 2.