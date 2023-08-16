‘No one is above the law’: Pence speaks to lawmakers after Trump indictment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — In Wednesday remarks, former Vice President and Indiana Gov. Mike Pence again said former President Donald Trump deserves his day in court.

Pence spoke to a group of Republican state legislators from across the country at the National Conference of State Legislatures convention.

His comments were some of the first he’s made since a Georgia prosecutor released the most extensive indictment of former President Donald Trump to date late Monday night.

He cited the indictment as part of a sweeping condemnation of what he called a two-tiered justice system biased against conservatives.

“No one is the above the law, and the President and all those implicated are entitled to the presumption of innocence that every American enjoys,” Pence said. “The Georgia election was not stolen, and I had no right to overturn the election on January 6th.”

Pence also unveiled a five-point plan he said was meant to restore federalism to the U.S.

Chief among his proposals are abolishing the U.S. Department of Education and returning some federal lands to state control.

In response to an Alaska lawmaker’s question afterward about election security during a Q&A session, Pence said the federal government should provide states with more resources to secure their elections, but should not tell them how to do so.

Pence said he hopes Trump takes part in next week’s Republican primary candidate debate in Milwaukee. Notably, he did not answer a New Hampshire lawmaker’s question whether he would pardon Trump if elected.