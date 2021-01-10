Politics

Pence will attend Biden’s inauguration

Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a visit to Rock Springs Church to campaign for GOP Senate candidates on Jan. 4, 2021, in Milner, Georgia. (Megan Varner/Getty Images)
by: Kaitlan Collins, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, according to a source familiar.

CNN previously reported that Pence was planning to attend the inauguration, but he was waiting on an invitation. Biden said Friday that he was glad Pence would be attending.

“He’s welcome. I think it’s important that as much as we can stick to what have been the historical precedents of how an administration changes should be maintained. And so Mike, the vice president, is welcome to come. We’d be honored to have him there, and to move forward in the transition,” Biden said.

President Donald Trump announced on Twitter, before his account was suspended, that he would not be attending.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

Trending Headlines

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Body parts, debris found after Indonesia plane crash

International /

Pence has not ruled out 25th Amendment, source says

Politics /

Apple suspends Parler from App Store

Business /

California reports record 695 virus deaths in a day

Coronavirus /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.