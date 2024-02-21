Sen. Young indicates he’d support Haley in Indiana GOP primary

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sen. Todd Young on Wednesday said he’s “warm” to Nikki Haley’s presidential campaign if she remains on Indiana’s ballot.

Young’s comments came three days ahead of South Carolina’s presidential primary, which pits Haley in her home state against former president Donald Trump. The latest RealClearPolitics average gives Trump a 25-point lead over Haley.

Haley and Trump are the only two candidates slated to appear on Indiana’s Republican primary ballot on May 7. Young said he acknowledges Haley’s distant position in the polls but he expects she will stay in the race. He said more than a year ago he would not support Trump’s 2024 presidential bid.

“I’ve been impressed with her candidacy and I think it’s nice for Hoosier Republicans to have a choice,” he said. “If offered that choice, I’m warm to her candidacy.”

No publicly available polling data has yet been released for Indiana but the national RealClearPolitics average gives Trump a roughly 57-point lead over Haley, more than double the margin in South Carolina.