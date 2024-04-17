Senate kills articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkas

In this image from video from Senate Television, Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., swears senators in for the impeachment trial of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (Senate Television via AP)

(CNN) — The Senate killed the articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Wednesday as the historic trial of the Cabinet secretary barely got underway.

The articles of impeachment killed by the Senate were for “willful and systemic refusal to comply with the law” and “breach of public trust.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer opened the proceedings by offering a time agreement to Republicans that would have allowed a certain amount of floor debate and votes on trial resolutions and points of order before an eventual vote to dismiss the case.

Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt of Missouri objected, saying he would not agree to a proposal that would conclude with an “unprecedented” step in US history of dismissing an impeachment case without a trial. Many Republicans wanted an agreement because it would have allowed them to make speeches on the floor about why they think a full trial should take place and other points. Without it, they will not be allowed to speak on the floor – unless they get unanimous consent – except in the form of points of order that would be read allowed by the presiding officer.

Schumer then made a motion to table or kill the first impeachment article because “it does not allege conduct that rises to the level of a high crime or misdemeanor” as required in the Constitution. After several rounds of procedural votes, the Senate passed that motion 51 to 48 with one voting present, killing the first article of impeachment.

After several more procedural votes, Schumer’s motion to table the second article was also approved, killing the second article of impeachment by a party line vote of 51-49.

Mayorkas is the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years. House Republicans voted to impeach Mayorkas in February over his handling of the southern border by a narrow margin after failing to do so on their first try.

The House transmitted the articles of impeachment to the Senate on Tuesday and senators were sworn in as jurors Wednesday. It was highly doubtful that the chamber would vote to convict, which would require a two-thirds majority vote – an exceedingly high bar to clear.

Democrats have slammed the impeachment as a political stunt, saying that Republicans had no valid basis for the move and that policy disagreements were not a justification for the rarely used constitutional impeachment of a Cabinet official.

“We want to address this issue as expeditiously as possible,” Schumer said in floor remarks on Tuesday. “Impeachment should never be used to settle a policy disagreement.”

He added, “Talk about awful precedents. This would set an awful precedent for Congress. Every time there’s a policy agreement in the House, they send it over here and tie the Senate in knots to do an impeachment trial? That’s absurd. That’s an abuse of the process. That is more chaos.”

Many Republicans opposed quick dismissal

A number of congressional Republicans, however, criticized the prospect of a quick dismissal or move to table.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that senators had a “rare” and “solemn” responsibility to consider the impeachment articles and said he would oppose any effort to table the articles.

“As befits such a solemn and rare responsibility as convening a court of impeachment, I intend to give these charges my full and undivided attention,” he said.

The Kentucky Republican added, “It would be beneath the Senate’s dignity to shrug off our clear responsibility and fail to give the charges we’ll hear today the thorough consideration they deserve. I will strenuously oppose any effort to table the articles of impeachment and avoid looking the Biden administration’s border crisis squarely in the face.”

Additionally, some hard-right Republican senators were trying to find a way to force a full trial, but their efforts were not expected to get enough traction to pass, according to senators and aides from both parties.

Mayorkas under a microscope

Republicans targeted Mayorkas as soon as they took control of the House, blaming the high number of border crossings on the Homeland Security secretary as the party faced pressure from its base to go after the Biden administration on a key campaign issue.

Multiple constitutional experts, however, had said the evidence Republicans put forward for impeachment did not reach the high bar of high crimes and misdemeanors set by the US Constitution.

Mayorkas has pushed back against criticism of his leadership, and DHS has called the impeachment effort against him a baseless political attack.

The White House, for its part, had worked to flip the script, citing Republicans blocking a bipartisan border deal in the Senate as evidence that the party isn’t serious about border security.

White House and Homeland Security officials were in frequent communication over the course of the impeachment inquiry into Mayorkas, gaming out strategy and response as they publicly cast the trial as a political stunt. Since Republicans launched their effort to oust the Homeland Security secretary, Biden administration officials have maintained that Mayorkas planned to stay in the post, dismissing the GOP impeachment inquiry into the DHS chief as “meritless.”

Instead, White House and Homeland Security officials deployed a split-screen strategy, like casting the House majority’s proceedings as a waste of time while Mayorkas worked with senators to strike a border deal.

After months of negotiations, Senate Republicans blocked that major bipartisan border deal earlier this year that would have marked a tough change to immigration law and would have given the president far-reaching powers to restrict illegal migrant crossings at the southern border.

The deal faced a torrent of attacks from former President Donald Trump and top House Republicans.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Priscilla Alvarez contributed to this report.