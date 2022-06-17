Politics

West Lafayette mayor reveals Alzheimer’s diagnosis, won’t seek re-election

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — The mayor of West Lafayette has announced he was recently diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s disease.

John Dennis, the city’s mayor since 2007, says he will retire at the end of his term in December 2023.

Dennis released this statement to News 8:

“I am doing fine, and medication is helping. I am making decisions as I have in the past and as I always have. Our city is fortunate to have excellent department heads who are the best in their fields. These men and women are excellent public servants and have always been empowered to make decisions and lead their departments. I will continue to lead this outstanding group as Mayor. I will continue to be active and fully involved in all city business. I love this city and it has been my greatest honor to serve the citizens of West Lafayette.” West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis

Prior to his election, Dennis worked for the Lafayette Police Department for 23 years.