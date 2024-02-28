WISH-TV to host live GOP debate in race for governor

INDIANAPOLIS – February 28, 2024 – DuJuan McCoy, Owner, President and CEO of Circle City Broadcasting, parent company of WISH-TV and WNDY, today announced that WISH-TV will host a live debate with the GOP candidates for governor of Indiana.

The “All Indiana Politics Special: The GOP Governor’s Debate” will be held Wednesday, March 27 at 6:30pm at the historic Madam Walker Legacy Center in downtown Indianapolis.

The debate will air live on WISH-TV and the WISH-TV Statewide TV News Network, plus stream live on WISHTV.com and the WISH-TV app.

The debate will include a live audience in the theater and will come just days before the first ballots will be cast in the primary election.

“Politics play an integral role in our community, and we want to ensure that the folks of Indiana have access and the chance to see the candidates discuss the issues that are important to voters,” said McCoy.

WISH-TV extended invitations to each Republican candidate for governor who met a list of qualifications, including ballot signatures and fundraising totals.

All five candidates meeting those thresholds have accepted the invitation: Mike Braun, Brad Chambers, Suzanne Crouch, Eric Doden, and Curtis Hill.

Phil Sanchez, WISH-TV’s lead political anchor, and April Simpson, co-anchor of News 8 at 6 and 10, will serve as moderators. Garrett Bergquist, News 8’s Government and Politics reporter, will also contribute to the debate.

The team has already provided extensive reporting on the campaign, including exclusive interviews with each candidate on the ‘All INdiana Politics Podcast UnPHILtered with Phil Sanchez.’

McCoy also emphasized that News 8 is already accepting questions from the public for the candidates. The email address is AskTheCandidates@wishtv.com.

WISH-TV will also offer a debate in the Democratic primary for governor if multiple candidates meet the established thresholds.

WISH-TV is Focused on Family and The Community!