Youths convene at Indiana Statehouse to engage civically, ‘get involved’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Presidents Day meant no school for many students, but the Indiana Statehouse provided the perfect occasion for hands-on learning on Monday.

Students from around Indiana converged on the capitol for Youth Day. Attendees could meet lawmakers, voice their opinions, meet other youth advocates, and observe committee hearings.

Lakyah Berry, a student at IUPUI, said, “I feel really good about being at the Statehouse. I’m really excited to see all my fellow peers be engaged civically, not just ranting about the things that make us angry, sad, frustrated or mad, but we’re actually trying to get involved in a way that is meaningful and impactful.”

The Marion County Commission on Youth hosted the event.