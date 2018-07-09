Portillo’s, Liter House to open this week in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Chicago-based Portillo’s will open a southside location on Monday.

The restaurant’s second outpost in central Indiana is its first in Indianapolis, at 8150 U.S. 31, just off East Stop 11 Road. According to a social media post, doors will open at 10:30 a.m.

Dozens of people stood in line for the September opening of Portillo’s in Fishers, 116th Street off of I-69, near Ikea.

The restaurant specializes in Italian beef sandwiches, Chicago-style hot dogs, cakes and milkshakes. A third location in Avon is expected to open this fall.

Liter House, billed as a “beer hall in south Broad Ripple focused on exciting farm to fork & glass dining,” will open this week at 5301 Winthrop Avenue, just off the Monon Trail, where Bent Rail Brewery operated for two and a half years. The restaurant said it would planned to open either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

In December, Bent Rail closed and was bought by Big Lug Canteen‘s Eddie Sahm and Scott Eliis. Sahm is a co-owner of Sahm’s Restaurant Group, a family-owned group of restaurants around Carmel, Fishers, Indianapolis and Pendleton.

And Loco, a Mexican restaurant and cantina, opened July 3 at 2205 N. Delaware Street, in the space that was formerly 22nd Street Diner, and before that, LongBranch.