Purdue University student from Indianapolis dies in residence hall homicide

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — A Purdue University student from Indianapolis died Wednesday in a homicide at an on-campus residence hall.

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office identified the student as 20-year-old Varun Chheda.

The suspect in the homicide, identified as the victim’s roommate, called the Purdue University Police Department at 12:44 a.m., according to Tim Doty, Director of Media and Public Relations at Purdue.

Doty says the killing took place in McCutcheon Hall, which is on the west side of Purdue’s West Lafayette campus.

Campus police were still investigating and did not share the name of the suspect or a possible motive for the killing. A university spokesperson tells News 8 that students near the crime scene were moved to another room during the investigation.

An autopsy was scheduled for Wednesday.

Purdue’s counseling and psychological services office, CAPS, has clinicians available for walk-ins and will provide crisis support for students who need it, the university tells News 8.

University president and former Indiana governor Mitch Daniels shared the following statement:

Dear members of our Purdue community, I write to let you know that early this morning, one of our students was killed in his residence hall room. The suspect, the victim’s roommate, called police to report the incident and is in custody. This is as tragic an event as we can imagine happening on our campus and our hearts and thoughts go out to all of those affected by this terrible event. We do not have all the details yet. Our Purdue University Police Department is conducting a thorough investigation of this incident so that we all may learn more about what transpired. As is always the case, staff from our Office of the Dean of Students, our Residence Halls, and clinicians at Purdue’s Counseling and Psychological Services are providing support and are available to anyone who needs or wants their care. As Purdue’s president, but even more so as a parent myself, I assure you that the safety and security of our students is the single highest priority on our campus. Purdue is an extraordinarily safe place on any given day, and compared with cities of Purdue’s population (approximately 60,000 in all), we experience a tiny fraction of violent and property crime that occurs elsewhere. Such statistics are of no consolation on a day like this. A death on our campus and among our Purdue family affects each of us deeply. I am ever grateful to all of you who continually take the time to care for each other and know you will do so in the days ahead.

