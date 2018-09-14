Railroad backers sue Fishers, Noblesville, Hamilton County

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Supporters of the Nickel Plate railroad have filed a lawsuit against Fishers, Noblesville and Hamilton County.

The group said the cities and county failed to follow Indiana laws during the decision-making meetings about the future of the railroad.

The lawsuit wants a judge to void any decisions made in those meetings and force leaders to listen to public comment before making any decisions about the future of the railroad.

The plan calls for transforming the rails to walking and biking trails.

The group behind the lawsuit would like city and county leaders to keep the rails and build trails next to them.