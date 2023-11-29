Raising Cane’s launches ‘Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign’

Raising Cane’s, the popular restaurant chain known for its delicious chicken finger meals and iconic “Cane’s Sauce,” is not only dedicated to serving food but also committed to pet welfare in the communities it serves nationwide.

Starting on November 20th and continuing through December 31st, Raising Cane’s is launching its annual Holiday Plush Puppy Campaign.

These limited-edition plush puppies draw inspiration from iconic holiday landmarks in New York City, like the Rockefeller Tree Cane and Countdown Cane, each with its unique design paying homage to holiday traditions.

The plush puppies are not just adorable collectibles; they are a means to raise funds for local pet welfare organizations, with all local net proceeds this year going to support such organizations across the country.

You can find these holiday-themed plush puppies for $9.99 plus tax at all Cane’s locations.

Raising Cane’s dedication to pet welfare and community support aligns with its mission to provide the best chicken finger meals with quality ingredients and its plans to expand into new markets in 2023, reinforcing the company’s ONE LOVE® for its customers and communities.