Randolph County closes courthouse due to travel emergency

WINCHESTER, Ind. (WISH) — The courthouse in Randolph County will be closed due to travel restrictions from Thursday night’s tornado.

According to an alert from hyper-reach sent at 7:59 a.m. on Friday, the Randolph County Commissioners have ordered the courthouse to close due to the Travel Warning restrictions.

On the Indiana Department of Homeland Security county travel status map, two Indiana counties were listed under travel advisories.

Randolph County was under a red travel warning, the highest level of local travel advisory, and Delaware County was listed under a watch as of 8:30 a.m. Friday.