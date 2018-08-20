Roncalli board cancels meeting after counselor asked to resign over same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli High School have canceled a scheduled meeting where parents were planning to questions board members about a guidance counselor who says she’s been told to resign over her same-sex marriage.

The meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the private school, 3300 Prague Road, located southwest of Thompson Road and I-465 on the city’s southeast side.

The controversy started after someone showed Shelly Fitzgerald’s 2014 marriage certificate to school leaders. Since then, an outpouring of support has come from students, alumni and others tied to the school, including one school board member who resigned.

The board provided this explanation for the canceled meeting on its Facebook page: