Roncalli board cancels meeting after counselor asked to resign over same-sex marriage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Roncalli High School have canceled a scheduled meeting where parents were planning to questions board members about a guidance counselor who says she’s been told to resign over her same-sex marriage.
The meeting was scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday at the private school, 3300 Prague Road, located southwest of Thompson Road and I-465 on the city’s southeast side.
The controversy started after someone showed Shelly Fitzgerald’s 2014 marriage certificate to school leaders. Since then, an outpouring of support has come from students, alumni and others tied to the school, including one school board member who resigned.
The board provided this explanation for the canceled meeting on its Facebook page:
“Given that there were no items on the planned agenda which required a vote tonight, a decision was made to postpone the Roncalli Board of Directors meeting that was scheduled for this evening.
“Understanding that there may be other community members who planned to join us this evening, we wanted to notify all Roncalli family members of this change.
“It is important to note that while the Roncalli community is invited to attend board meetings, only the posted agenda topics will be covered. Additionally, as has been emphasized on several occasions, the board is not responsible for overseeing personnel matters; rather, that is the responsibility of Roncalli and archdiocesan leadership.
“Please note, there are avenues by which community members may provide input on relevant topics:
“Written communication to school and archdiocesan leadership;
“Participation in one of the evening events with Mr. Weisenbach that are being offered to current parents; and/or
“Request a meeting with Dr. Hollowell or Mr Weisenbach.
“God bless us all,
“Dr. Joseph D. Hollowell, President”