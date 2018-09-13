Scholarship fund created in honor of Clinton Central High School football player

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A scholarship fund has been created to honor a Clinton Central High School Senior and football player who passed away after a car crash at the end of July.

Jaden Quick always had a smile on his face, according to his older brother, Brody, who says he also put a smile on everyone else’s face as well.

Quick was all-conference and co-captain of his football team last year.

He was a linebacker.

After Quick passed away, his brother wanted to create a scholarship in his name, not only to honor Jaden, but also to give back to the community that his brother says has been so supportive of their family.

The goal of the scholarship is to give $1,000 to a Clinton Central football player every year for as long as they can.

“Hardworking kid when it came to sports and really what the scholarship is about honesty and integrity and love of family, those three things really say everything about Jaden,” said Brody Quick.

Brody Quick is a linebacker coach at high school in Tennessee.

He’s also planning to give $1,000 to a football player there.

Everyone on that team in Tennessee is wearing a number three on their helmet this year, Jaden’s number.

If you’d like to donate money,you can donate to the Jaden Quick Memorial Scholarship fund that has been set up at any The Farmers Bank locations. There is also a GoFundMe page.