School on Wheels looking for volunteers to tutor homeless children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group that tutors homeless children could use some help.

School on Wheels is looking for volunteers.

School on Wheels is a non-profit that works to break the cycle of homelessness through education.

Volunteers tutor kids at 14 different locations, that includes shelters and schools.

Last year, School on Wheels had more than 440 people who volunteered and spent more than 5,600 hours tutoring kids.

The volunteer coordinator for School on Wheels said they are always in need of volunteers because she says there are 5,000 homeless kids in the city.

The non-profit is looking for volunteers to help out in the evening at shelters and during the day at the IPS schools with whom they partner.

Volunteers dedicate one hour a week.

“Home being the center of everything when you’re a kid, I would encourage people to think about that, think about what it would be like if you didn’t have that growing up, and that is what spurred me on to continue volunteering with School on Wheels all this time is imagining what it would be for a child to be without that center of your universe, which is home,” said Celeste Williams, who has been volunteering with School on Wheels for 11 years.

If you’re interested in volunteering with School on Wheels, click here.