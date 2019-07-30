Semi damages interstate ramp wall in North Split

A crash about 5:20 p.m. July 29, 2019, damaged a ramp on the North Split in downtown Indianapolis. (Photo Provided/Indianapolis Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A interstate overpass ramp in the North Split remained closed Monday hours after a semitractor-trailer crashed into a barrier wall.

Indianapolis Fire Department was sent to the crash about 5:20 p.m. on the ramp from I-65 northbound and I-70 eastbound to I-65 northbound. No one was injured.

The semi punched a large hole into the ramp’s barrier wall 50 yards from the place where the vehicle first impacted the wall, the fire department said. The force of the crash sent the semi’s hood onto the shoulder of the highway below the ramp.

The fire department did not indicate what the semi was carrying, but said the crash was “under investigation.”

Indiana Department of Transportation added a guardrail over the hole before reopening the ramp. INDOT reopened the ramp about 10:30 p.m.

South and west of the crash, INDOT has closed all lanes of I-70 between the South Split and I-465 on the west side for nine days beginning at 9 p.m. Friday.

An Indiana Department of Transportation worker on July 29, 2019, puts a guardrail over a hole on a ramp wall. A semi crash caused the hole. (Photo Provided/Indiana Department of Transportation)

