Sentencing delayed for teen who pleaded guilty to robbery connected to IU doctor’s murder

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A teen who pled guilty to robbery charges in connection to the murder of an IU doctor will have to wait two more weeks before learning of his sentence.

That’s because, according to court documents, the sentencing for 17-year-old Tarius Blade has been delayed until Feb. 7.

Blade, who had been charged with three counts of burglary, pleaded guilty and was scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 24, 2020.

Dr. Kevin Rodgers, 61, a faculty member at the Indiana University School of Medicine, was killed by gunfire during the burglary Nov. 20, 2017, at the Rodgers home in the 7500 block of Ballenshire South Drive. Rodgers served as IU School of Medicine program director emeritus and was also involved with the emergency training program for more than 25 years.

Devon Seats, 19, pleaded guilty to murder and three counts of burglary. He admitted to killing Rodgers and burglarizing three homes and faces a sentence of up to 50 years with a mandatory minimum period of incarceration of 45 years. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23.

Ka’ron Bickham-Hurst, 20, agreed in 2018 to plead guilty to three counts of burglary. A change-of-plea hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 7.

Nehemiah Merriweather, 19, agreed to plead guilty earlier this month to three counts of burglary. A sentencing hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 6.