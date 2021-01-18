Sheriff: Intoxicated woman in stranger’s dog kennel arrested after trying to take gun from deputy

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Deputies in Jackson County responded to a report of a suspicious woman early Sunday morning. It ended with a deputy crawling into a dog kennel and using a stun gun on an intoxicated woman.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 40-year-old Denise Konkle of Norman was arrested in the case.

Deputies were dispatched just after 2:30 a.m. on Sunday near 1300 North and 825 West after a caller said a woman had entered their backyard and gotten into their dog kennel.

Investigators say Norman was “belligerent” with the homeowner and refused to leave.

A deputy told Konkle to exit the kennel, but his commands were not obeyed.

The deputy then climbed into the dog kennel to attempt to remove Konkle. The deputy says Konkle began fighting and tried to remove his firearm from its holster.

He then deployed his stun gun, according to investigators.

Investigators say Konkle kicked a second deputy who later arrived on the scene.

She faces preliminary charges of: