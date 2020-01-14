Silver alert canceled after missing Indianapolis woman found safe

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert was canceled for 52-year-old Deborah Gray after she was found safe.

Police did not release any other details.

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for a 52-year-old woman missing from Indianapolis, the Greenfield Police Department said.

Deborah R. Gray was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical care.

Gray was described a 5-feet-2 and 130 pounds with brown hair with blue eyes.

She was last seen driving a black 2019 Nissan Frontier truck with Florida license plate JKSF93.

Gray was last seen at noon Tuesday.

Anyone with information was asked to call Greenfield Police Department at 317-477-4400 or 911.