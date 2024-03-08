Hamilton County builds giant glasses to promote total solar eclipse events

Giant-sized glasses for the 2024 total solar eclipse are displayed at Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers, Indiana, in this undated photo. (Provided Photo/Hamilton County Tourism)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Need a pre-eclipse selfie for your socials?

Hamilton County Tourism had giant glasses built for the total solar eclipse, and they’re on display at six locations through April.

The Cool Creek Park Nature Center in Westfield.

Strawtown Koteewi Park’s natural history center in northeastern Hamilton County.

Noblesville City Hall.

Carmel Civic Square.

Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield.

Conner Prairie living-history museum in Fishers.

The Noblesville City Hall glasses will be moving. Expect to see them during the last weekend of March at at Federal Hill Commons, and on the day of the eclipse, April 8, at Ruoff Music Center.

As part of its pre-eclipse events, Hamilton County Tourism on Monday will host an hourlong educational webinar starting at 6 p.m. to talk with locals about the planned events, emergency preparedness, safety tips, and the potential tourism impact.

More information on the webinar is available online. People will need to register in advance online at a different address, also.

Hamilton County Tourism’s website also has information about all the events locally on April 8.

The Hamilton County Reporter, a News 8 newspartner, contributed to this report.

