IMS asks guests to ‘plan ahead’ for eclipse day at the track

A giant pair of glasses to view a total solar eclipse are displayed April 7, 2024, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a day ahead of a viewing event at the Indianapolis venue. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Those heading to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway for their eclipse viewing destination are asked to plan ahead.

IMS shared in a release Monday morning a few reminders and tips for guests so they can have the best viewing experience at the IMS.

Eclipse glasses: Glasses will be handed out by IMS staff to everyone at the event. There will also be plenty of extras available for pickup at the Pagoda.

Card only: IMS is a cashless facility. Tap-to-pay, debit, and credit will be accepted.

Coolers: Guests can bring one cooler and one backpack per person. Coolers larger than 18 inches long by 15 inches high by 15 inches wide will not be permitted.

Telescopes: Telescopes will only be allowed on the viewing mounds.

Tickets: Tickets for IMS’ Total Solar Eclipse Event are available for purchase on their website or by walking up to the gates.

Gates & Parking: Gates 2, 3, and 6 are open. Free parking will be available in Lots 2, 3G, 3P, and Main Gate. Guests using rideshare can be dropped off and picked up at 3P.

Need additional info? Visit the IMS’ website.