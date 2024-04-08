WISH-TV preview: Total eclipse coverage, FAQs, and more

At 3:06 p.m. April 8, 2024, darkness will swallow the skies over Indianapolis, clouding the city in all-around twilight for four minutes as the moon crosses over the sun. It is the moment many in Indiana have been waiting months for - the total solar eclipse. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 3:06 p.m. Monday, darkness will swallow the skies over Indianapolis, clouding the city in all-around twilight for four minutes as the moon crosses over the sun.

It is the moment millions in the United States have been waiting for – the total solar eclipse.

Thousands are expected to flock to Indianapolis to witness this celestial phenomenon, and there are dozens of events taking place to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event.

Live action

Familiar faces from WISH-TV will be popping up live across the Indianapolis area to keep you in the know about all things eclipse.

Throughout Monday, we’ll have teams at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, White River State Park, Conner Prairie, the Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, IU Bloomington, Butler University, and even live from Austin, Texas, where I-Team 8 reporter Cat Sandoval will take off in a special eclipse flight tracking the path of totality.

Have an eclipse question? WISH-TV has you covered

Curious about how rare an eclipse is or what the traffic will look like in Indy on eclipse day? Look no further, WISH-TV has you covered.

What time will the eclipse reach totality?

In Indianapolis, the track of the eclipse – from when the moon crosses over the sun, start to finish – will last around two and a half hours.

Eclipse begins: 1:50 p.m.

Totality: 3:06 – 3:09 p.m.

Eclipse ends: 4:23 p.m.

REMEMBER: The sun cannot be directly looked at until totality has been reached. Make sure you have eclipse glasses on you so you can follow the moon as it makes its way across the sun.

What will the sky look like?

Once we hit totality, it will look like twilight for a few minutes.

During the darkness of totality, many of our neighbors in space will be visible in the sky. Here are the planets to keep an eye out for:

Jupiter – the biggest planet in our solar system will be visible just above the sun

Venus – Venus will show up opposite to Jupiter below the sun

Saturn and Mars – these two planets will be a little harder to spot. They should appear further southwest toward the horizon

Many stars will also make an appearance, too.

Planets and stars to look for in Indianapolis (totality begins 3:06 p.m., April 8, 2024).

(Provided Photo/Holcomb Observatory at Butler University)

How rare is a solar eclipse?

A total solar eclipse occurs on Earth around every 18 months. As over 70% of the Earth is water, finding a place to watch one can be tricky.

On average, people can see a partial solar eclipse every 2.25 years, but being in the path of totality and not having to travel for it is extremely rare.

The next partial solar eclipse to cross Indiana won’t be until 2044, but the next time we’ll be in the path of totality won’t be until October 17, 2153.

What will the weather be like?

Currently, Monday is set to be partly cloudy and in the 70s, with some high, wispy clouds in the sky. However, the eclipse may have an impact on weather conditions.

Thick clouds, like clouds associated with large storm systems, may be unaffected, but thinner clouds might part as the moon’s shadow crosses Earth. Air temperatures may also drop, and winds could quiet and even change directions.

Keep an eye on the forecast with Storm Track 8’s interactive radar.

How will animals act?

Many researchers, including those at the Indianapolis Zoo, are expecting to see some strange animal activity during the eclipse.

Some animals might get ready for bedtime, birds could change their songs, and insects might stop flying. Keep an eye on your house pets, too – they might act differently during totality.

Will schools be out for the eclipse?

Some are and some aren’t. For public and private schools in Indiana, several have either canceled classes or are hosting e-learning days. For a full list of schools, visit a list made by our reporting partners at WIBC.

For colleges, IUPUI and UIndy have canceled classes on Monday. Ivy Tech campuses across Indiana will be virtual, and Butler University has encouraged professors to cancel afternoon classes. Marian University classes will be in session.

What will traffic look like?

Traffic is going to be messy. Indiana State Police says they are hoping to prevent traffic congestion similar to what Kentucky saw during the 2017 eclipse.

Sgt. John Perrine told News 8 that the best options for motorists are to “plan ahead and be in a safe place in enough time to watch, or safely continue driving during the event.”

Perrine says stick to the highways, which might help prevent gridlock in city streets, and to have a full tank of gas – you never know how long you might be stuck on the road.

