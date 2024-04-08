Total eclipse countdown: Live updates leading up to totality
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 3:06 p.m. Monday, darkness will swallow the skies over Indianapolis, clouding the city in all-around twilight for four minutes as the moon crosses over the sun.
It is the moment millions in the United States have been waiting for – the total solar eclipse.
Thousands are expected to flock to Indianapolis to witness this celestial phenomenon, and there are dozens of events taking place to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event.
7:19 a.m.
It’s looking like clear skies at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this morning!
4:23 a.m.
News 8’s Hanna Mordoh and Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey were live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as crews make their final touches preparing for the total solar eclipse.