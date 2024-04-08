Total eclipse countdown: Live updates leading up to totality

At 3:06 p.m. April 8, 2024, darkness will swallow the skies over Indianapolis, clouding the city in all-around twilight for four minutes as the moon crosses over the sun. It is the moment many in Indiana have been waiting months for - the total solar eclipse. (WISH Graphic)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 3:06 p.m. Monday, darkness will swallow the skies over Indianapolis, clouding the city in all-around twilight for four minutes as the moon crosses over the sun.

It is the moment millions in the United States have been waiting for – the total solar eclipse.

Thousands are expected to flock to Indianapolis to witness this celestial phenomenon, and there are dozens of events taking place to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime event.

7:19 a.m.

It’s looking like clear skies at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this morning!

Clear skies abound at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on the morning of the April 8, 2024, total solar eclipse.

(WISH Photo/Hanna Mordoh)

4:23 a.m.

News 8’s Hanna Mordoh and Storm Track 8’s Marcus Bailey were live from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway as crews make their final touches preparing for the total solar eclipse.

Space day & race day – together! ☀️🌕🏎️🏁 Grab your “greatest spectacles” because we’re live at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway with your #WISHEclipse coverage on @WISH_TV #DayBreak8 Livestream here 👇https://t.co/YnP2n1kv79 pic.twitter.com/dv3I1o2wRs — Hanna Mordoh (@HannaMordoh) April 8, 2024