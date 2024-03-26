Taking care of your health during the eclipse

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are now 14 days until the highly anticipated solar eclipse, but before you get ready to watch the event, WISH-TV is getting you ready with important information surrounding your health.

Dr. Virginia Caine, director and chief medical officer for the Marion County Public Health Department, joined News 8 anchor Dakarai Turner to help guide Hoosiers on how to enjoy the event safely and responsibly.

“It’s very critical that people understand the health impact,” Caine said. “It can cause blindness of the eyes if you look directly at the sun.

Caine said Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the department will be giving away solar eclipse glasses.

There will be twos event on solar eclipse safety information, along with glasses to be given away. Tuesday, April 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Square Mall, and Thursday, April 4, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Washington Square Mall.

“Viewing a solar eclipse when the sun is not totally blocked can cause permanent eye damage to the retina,” according to a department release about the eclipse. “This can result in visual blind spots, visual distortion, blurred vision, or blindness.”

The release warned that proper eye protection should be worn during each phase of the eclipse “except during the period of totality when there is a total eclipse of the sun.”

The release warned not to use glasses that do not meet meet the ISO 12312-2 standards. It is also sometimes written as ISO 12312-2:2015, according to the department

“You’re not even going to know you’ve gotten damage because it is painless,” Caine said.

Caine advised anyone believing they may have sustained an eye-injury to see an eyecare specialist immediately.

“Unless it’s life-threatening, don’t go to the hospitals,” said Caine.