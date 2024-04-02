How will animals act during the eclipse? Indianapolis Zoo wants your help finding out

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials at the Indianapolis Zoo are preparing for big crowds for the total solar eclipse.

But not only are they expecting large crowds, they’re also expecting some activity from the animals, too.

The zoo says on its website that primates have been heard sending calls during the eclipse, and chimpanzees might take a moment to watch the sky.

“Giraffes, elephants, and other large mammals might make vocalizations—or head for the barn where they sleep! Many birds change their song. Fireflies may flash, bees slow or stop their flights. Even dung beetles slow and then stop rolling their dung ball along the ground!” the website says.

Zoo educators will be on hand this weekend during xZOOberance at the Zoo. They will teach guests about safe eclipse viewing—and how you can get involved in helping scientists track animal behavior.

Cody Mattox with the Indianapolis Zoo told News 8, “We’re encouraging people, if you have a cell phone or camera bring it with you. If you take any photos or videos, or if you see any interesting animal behavior, share it with us through our social media. Tag us.”

Event parking is $30 and free for zoo members. Traffic in Indianapolis and around the Zoo is expected to be heavy on Monday. Officials recommend visitors park before 10 a.m.

The zoo will have extended hours on Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. They’ll give guests a special pair of glasses to watch the once-in-a-lifetime event.