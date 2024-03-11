Spring Time Is The Perfect Time for Concrete Repair

Happy Spring, Indiana! This time of year, many homeowners, property managers and business owners are beginning to consider restoration projects. Today, we’re diving into an important seasonal topic that can go overlooked: concrete repair.

Concrete, despite its durability and strength, is susceptible to cracking over time. Understanding why it cracks is crucial in determining the most effective repair strategy. Let’s dive into the common reasons your concrete may be settling:

: Indiana’s climate is no stranger to temperature fluctuation. As concrete heats and cools down, it expands and contracts, leading to stress and exerting pressure on the concrete, causing cracks to form. Soil Erosion: Settling is a natural process and only gets worse with weathering such as rain. Erosion weakens support beneath concrete, leading to sinking and cracks.

Concrete Replace vs. Repair:

While some may instinctively lean towards replacement, opting for repair is most often more cost-effective and efficient. Here’s why:

: Repairing broken concrete is cheaper than replacing it because it requires less labor, time, and material. Replacing the concrete can nearly double the cost of projects. Repairing broken concrete can help save money in the long run. By fixing problem areas, you can save time and money and make your concrete last longer. Minimized Disruption: Concrete replacement is a labor-intensive process that often involves excavation and removal of the existing concrete. You can repair with minimal disruption, allowing you to resume regular activities sooner.

Business Spotlight:

A local Indiana concrete services company, LevelUp Concrete Solutions provides high-quality concrete repairs to homeowners and businesses. They use advanced methods to ensure top-notch results.

The business is working to redefine contracting, making the buying process easy for consumers. LevelUp services include:

Concrete Crack Repair: Products matter! Using a special sealant made of silicone for joints and cracks that lasts a long time and can withstand tough weather.

Products matter! Using a special sealant made of silicone for joints and cracks that lasts a long time and can withstand tough weather. Concrete Leveling: To remove unlevel and sunken concrete (i.e. driveway, sidewalk, pool decks, etc.), LevelUp utilizes a specific polyurethane foam. The installation team can repair your concrete quickly and safely. They can do this without the mess or expense of replacing it or using traditional mudjacking.

To remove unlevel and sunken concrete (i.e. driveway, sidewalk, pool decks, etc.), LevelUp utilizes a specific polyurethane foam. The installation team can repair your concrete quickly and safely. They can do this without the mess or expense of replacing it or using traditional mudjacking. Concrete Sealant: Spalling on the top of your concrete is frustrating and unsightly. LevelUp Concrete uses permanent sealers, not like those at big-box stores, and can fix mismatched slabs.

If your home or business has sunken or cracked concrete, LevelUp Concrete can help and provide free estimates for repairs. Thank you for joining us on this journey through the world of cracked concrete repair. Stay tuned for more insights and tips – until next time, keep leveling up!