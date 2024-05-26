Stormy skies to return to southern Indiana on Sunday night

TONIGHT

A dramatic evening unfolds with showers and thunderstorms likely, predominantly before 1 AM. The atmosphere teems with energy, capable of severe storms wielding damaging winds—the primary menace. Gusts might peak at 21 mph with an 80% chance of rain, possibly up to a quarter inch, except where storms intensify.

TOMORROW

The day starts with scattered thunderstorms, primarily before 7 AM, then the skies clear, revealing a mostly sunny Memorial Day. Expect a high near 75°F, with west winds of 9 to 15 mph, gusting up to 23 mph. The rain threat subsides to 30%, offering a cooler, enjoyable afternoon

TOMORROW NIGHT

Post-storm serenity sets in with mostly clear skies and a low around 59°F. West winds will blow softly at 6 to 9 mph, ensuring a tranquil night.

TUESDAY

Tuesday warms up with a 20% chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. It’ll be mostly sunny, with temperatures peaking near 76°F. West-northwest winds will pick up, reaching 7 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT

A quieter night with a slight chance of showers before 8 PM, then clearing skies. Expect cooler temperatures around 55°F and lighter west-northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY

The week continues to improve with mostly sunny skies and a high near 71°F. North-northwest winds of 6 to 9 mph will keep things mild and pleasant.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Expect mostly clear skies with a comfortable low around 48°F. The winds will soften, becoming calm after midnight, setting the stage for a peaceful evening.

THURSDAY

Sunshine dominates with a high near 74°F, and north winds gently swirling at 3 to 5 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT

Continued clear conditions with a low around 50°F. The night remains undisturbed with light north winds.

8 DAY OUTLOOK

The forecast suggests stable weather with sunny days and mild temperatures. However, a looming chance of showers on Friday and potentially unsettled conditions over the weekend calls for vigilance. As we approach next Monday, anticipate similar conditions, hinting at a tranquil start to the new week.