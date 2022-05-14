News

Suicidal man fires shots at police, ISP investigates

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer involved in a shooting with a suicidal man Friday evening.

Police received a report of a suicidal man on Main Street in Cedar Grove around 10:30 p.m.

Police say the man had a gun once they arrived. They say the man fired shots at least once toward the officers. The officers fired shots back at the man according to a statement.

No officers were hurt during the shooting. The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for his injuries. Police say his condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators did not provide the name of the man or the officers involved. The investigation is still ongoing.