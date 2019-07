INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local coffee pub will be closing its doors.

The Thirsty Scholar announced that the business will be closed beginning Thursday.

The coffee shop located on 16th and Pennsylvania streets served wine and beer as well as coffee and has been in business for five years.

A sign on the door went on to thank patrons and the city for their business as well as saying that the doors could re-open at “some unknown point in the future.”

