Tony Dungy to speak at March for Life rally amid backlash over transgender tweet

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - NOVEMBER 28: Hall of Fame Head Coach Tony Dungy during an NFL game between the Pittsburg Steelers and the Indianapolis Colts on November 28, 2022 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN. (Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (WISH) — Tony Dungy, former head coach of the Indianapolis Colts and current football analyst for NBC, will be a featured speaker at Friday’s March For Life protest against legal abortion in Washington, D.C.

Dungy tweeted Thursday that it will be his first time attending the event, which draws thousands of supporters to the nation’s capital each year.

“Lauren and I will be in Washington, D.C., attending the 2023 March For Life. I’m looking forward to joining…thousands of others who will be there to support those unborn babies who don’t have a voice,” Dungy wrote.

Dungy’s appearance in Washington, D.C., comes as he faces backlash for posting and deleting a transphobic urban myth about how schools are adjusting protocols for transgender students.

On Wednesday, Dungy referenced the debunked “littler box” myth in his response to a tweet by The Daily Wire, a prominent conservative website, about a Minnesota House bill requiring menstrual products in boys’ school bathrooms.

“That’s nothing. Some school districts are putting litter boxes in the school bathrooms for students who identify as cats. Very important to address every student’s needs,” Dungy wrote.

The tweet garnered nearly 140,000 views before its deletion and generated heavy criticism from users.

Dungy has not publicly responded to the criticism.

NBC has not commented on Dungy’s remarks.