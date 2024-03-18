Top 4 seeds for NCAA Basketball Tournament named; 750 pound alligator seized from New York home

Top 4 seeds for NCAA Basketball Tournament names and 750 pound alligator seized from New York home

March Madness, the thrilling culmination of college basketball’s season, has arrived with all its excitement and drama.

As fans eagerly anticipate the games, the spotlight shines on the top seeds in both the men’s and women’s NCAA Division I tournaments.

In the men’s bracket, the Connecticut Huskies, Purdue Boilermakers, North Carolina Tar Heels, and Houston Cougars claim the top spots, each team ready to battle for the coveted championship title.

Meanwhile, South Carolina takes the lead as the #1 overall seed in the women’s tournament, poised to make a formidable run.

Joining the ranks of contenders are the women’s top seeds, including the Iowa Hawkeyes, Southern California Trojans, and Texas Longhorns, all primed to showcase their talent on the national stage.

The excitement kicks off with play-in games, known as the First Four, offering a taste of the intense competition to come. Men’s play-in games are scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, while women’s contests will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, setting the stage for the main event.

Among the men’s No. 2 seeds are powerhouse teams like the Iowa State Cyclones, Marquette Golden Eagles, Tennessee Volunteers, and Arizona Wildcats, each eager to prove their prowess on the court.

One standout story amid the tournament buzz is the inclusion of Long Beach State as a No. 15 seed, making its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2012.

Despite recent coaching changes, Long Beach State clinched its spot by winning the Big West Conference Tournament, igniting hope and excitement among fans.

However, amidst March Madness, another headline captures attention as authorities in upstate New York seize an 11-foot alligator from a man’s home.

Named Albert and weighing a staggering 750 pounds, the alligator had become a beloved part of Tony Cavallaro’s life, who considered him family.

While Cavallaro had a license to own Albert, it had expired, and his request for renewal was denied by the Department of Environmental Conservation. Environmental Conservation Officers intervened, citing legal violations and health concerns for the alligator, who suffers from blindness and spinal issues.

Albert’s fate now rests in the hands of a licensed caretaker until a permanent solution is found, while authorities consider potential charges against his owner.