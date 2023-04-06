Two Indiana couples killed in plane crash off Florida coast

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two couples from Indiana were killed Wednesday night in a plane crash off the coast of Venice, Florida, Venice police say.

Witnesses called 911 around 9:38 p.m. from the Venice pier, stating that a plane had crashed shortly after takeoff from the Venice airport.

Rescue teams searched the water for a Piper PA-32R-300 single engine aircraft and its four passengers.

On Wednesday night, Searchers found a debris field a half mile from the Venice airport and found two dead males in the water. Searching was suspended due to darkness.

Authorities continued searching Thursday morning and located the aircraft and two more dead people.

The deceased were identified by Venice Police Department as William Lumpkin, 64, and and his wife, Patricia Lumpkin, 68, of Fishers; and Ricky Beaver, 60, and his wife, Elizabethe Beaver, 57, of Noblesville.

The couples had traveled to the Venice area from St. Petersburg, Florida, according to police. They were returning from dinner to St. Petersburg when the plane crashed shortly after takeoff, Venice police say.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. No cause has been determined.

