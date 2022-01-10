News

UK plans holiday weekend to honor queen’s 70 years on throne

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II will attend the United Nations climate change conference in Glasgow this fall. The Queen is seen here on Oct. 15, 2020, near Salisbury, England. (CNN)

LONDON (AP) — The United Kingdom will celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s 70 years on the throne with a military parade, neighborhood parties and a competition to create a new dessert for the Platinum Jubilee.

Buckingham Palace said Monday that Elizabeth will become on Feb. 6 the first British monarch to reign for seven decades, and festivities marking the anniversary will culminate in a four-day weekend of events June 2-5.

It wasn’t immediately clear which events the 95-year-old queen will take part in after doctors recently advised her to get more rest.