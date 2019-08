TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A report of a gun at a Terre Haute middle school Thursday morning resulted in the discovery of an unloaded Airsoft gun in a student locker.

Beginning around 8:55 a.m. Thursday, Woodrow Wilson Middle School was placed on lockdown for approximately 25 minutes while school officials and law enforcement investigated the situation.

The school has resumed normal business.