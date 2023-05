‘UnPHILtered’: Mortgage expert shares new homebuying rules

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — When buying a home, it’s common for those with higher credit scores to be paying less than those with low credit scores, but new rules were put into effect that might change that.

On Tuesday’s “UnPHILtered” with News 8’s Phil Sanchez, Brad Niccum, a mortgage expert with the Nest Mortgage Group in Greenwood, shares these new rules and how they may affect future home buying.