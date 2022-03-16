UnPhiltered

How sweet it is: Sweets and Snacks Expo returning to Indy in 2024

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The National Confectioners Association announced on Tuesday that the Sweets and Snacks Expo is returning to Indianapolis in 2024.

The city hosted the event last year, bringing more than 8,000 people downtown and generating nearly $8.5 million in revenue.

The expo features hundreds of vendors from across the United States and typically includes new products before they ever hit store shelves.

On Tuesday night’s UnPhiltered, News 8’s Phil Sanchez spoke with the Leonard Hoops, president and CEO of Visit Indy, about how the city was able to get the expo to return.

“On the last morning of the show in June of 2021, their executive leadership called kind of a last-minute meeting with me and shared some really good news,” Hoops said. “And they said, ‘We have heard overwhelmingly positive responses from our attendees and we’ve been thinking about moving this show to another city in the future to help us with our growth.’ So, we’ve had ongoing discussions pretty much every week since last June that have obviously culminated with the announcement today.”

Hoops says that Governor Eric Holcomb and mayor Joe Hogsett played major roles in convincing the National Confectioners Association to come back to Indianapolis.

To watch the full interview, click on the video above.