UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: A&W floats Hoosier Ryan Reynolds for root-beer promotion

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A&W Restaurants is enlisting the help of newspaper editor Ryan Reynolds to help promote its annual National Root Beer Float Day campaign.

Participants can sign up for the A&W Mug Club until Aug. 6 for a free root-beer float from the fast-food chain. A donation to Disabled American Veterans is suggested by the restaurant.

Reynolds joined News 8’s Phil Sanchez on UnPHILtered to talk more about the campaign, why he got involved, and his rise to stardom.

See the interview with Reynolds on Friday night’s News 8 at 11 p.m.

“An advertising agency in Kentucky found me and decided I should be in an A&W ad,” Reynolds said. “Ninty-nine percent of the interaction that I’ve had on the internet about the whole Ryan Reynolds thing have been positive, and part of that is that I’ve tried to keep a good sense of humor about it.”

Reynolds goes on to say he’s had interactions with the actor Ryan Reynolds over the years via social media and even offered the @RyanReynolds Twitter handle to the movie star.

“His reply to me was, ‘I wouldn’t even think of it. You beat me to this platform and I wouldn’t think of taking it from you,’” Reynolds said. “Every reaction I’ve ever had with him on there has been exceedingly positive, he seems like a genuinely nice human being.”

Indiana has five A&W restaurants. One is at Circle Centre Mall in downtown Indianapolis. The others are in Anderson, Greensburg, Kokomo and Muncie.