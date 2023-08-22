Search
'UnPHILtered': Court rejects expansion for vote-by-mail eligibility

UnPHILtered: Court rejects expansion for vote-by-mail eligibility

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A federal appeals court has rejected a plea to expand absentee voting for all age groups in Indiana.

Typically, a voter under 65 needs a specific reason for needing an absentee ballot. Some voters believe that criteria should be suspended like it was during the pandemic.

On the latest “UnPHILtered” with Phil Sanchez, two members of Indiana’s best political team, Ali Barlett and Destiny Wells, join the show to discuss the plea rejection.

