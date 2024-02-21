‘UnPhilTered’: Derek Schultz on NBA All-Star Game weekend’s impact on Indy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH)– The NBA All-Star Game was a success for Indianapolis, according to sports talk show host Derek Schultz.

“I don’t think there’s any question that having the NBA’s biggest in-season event is a big deal for Indy, especially considering it hadn’t been here for 39 years, which is incredible with the city’s basketball history that it had been that long of wait. Of course, you tack on three years because of COVID.”

Schultz, co-host of the Querry and Schultz podcast, spoke on Tuesday’s “joined me for my “UnPhilTered” segment on News 8 at 11 p.m.

“I think to get the international stage that Indianapolis had, I think that’s a little bit different than the Final Four or the College Football Championship game from a couple of years ago because that interest is pretty much limited to the borders of the U.S. There aren’t people in India or the Philippines that care about SEC football or Gonzaga and UCLA in a Final Four game but they do care about Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Dončić and LeBron James, and all that the NBA brought to the table for Indianapolis over three days.”

Schultz is 100% spot-on, and the numbers prove it. The NBA communications department released the following statement via X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

“The NBA announced Tuesday that 11.6 million unique viewers tuned into Sunday night’s matchup at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Average viewership over the course of the game was 5.5 million. Both of those numbers were at least 14% higher than last year.”

That being said, Schultz acknowledges that the snowy and cold weather was not ideal for the Circle City. “The weather can’t possibly be painted as a good thing, but I think it was something that Indy was able to overcome because they always plan and organize for such things.”

As far as the play on the court goes, Schultz and I agree, it could be better! But, it’s an exhibition and there’s not much we can do about that.