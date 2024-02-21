NBA’s biggest stars react to All-Star Game weekend in Indianapolis

INDIANPOLIS (WISH) — The stars — and the snow — have come and gone as NBA All-Star Game weekend is in Indianapolis’ rearview mirror.

Before the big names left town, they had some things to say about this year’s host city.

A few things stood out to the stars like the weather.

“It was cold,” Lakers forward Anthony Davis laughed. “It was cold, but Indy was good to us.”

“I didn’t know Indy gets that cold,” Raptors forward Scottie Barnes said. “Now I know it gets really cold. It’s like a windy cold. But, I had fun here though.”

Indy’s fans left an impression as well.

“Basketball means so much here, and I thought you saw it,” Clippers forward and former Indiana Pacers player Paul George said. “I’ve been to quite a few All-Star games and I will say the energy in here was pretty electric. You felt it. It was pretty different than other places I’ve been.”

“They showed a lot of love,” Clippers forward Kahwai Leonard said. “A great basketball city, a lot of history here. Even in the cold, they came out and was out showing love.”

“They support all the players. It’s kind of cool just to be in the city and feel the joy that we are bringing to people,” Nuggets center Nikola Jokic said.

“This is a basketball state. This is basketball country. We’re definitely around a lot of basketball fans so it was really cool to be out here with the best players in the game, but also around a lot of really good basketball fans,” Hawks point guard Trae Young said.

Today’s stars also loved being around the stars that made Indiana basketball what it is.

“I’m a big ‘pay homage’ guy to the ones that come before you,” Suns guard Devin Booker said. “Being in there with (Larry) Bird, being in there with Reggie (Miller) in their home cities, their hometowns, man, it was good time.”

The NBA wasn’t the only one impressed by Indy. WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert says she loved every minute of this weekend, and hopes to bring a WNBA All-Star Game to the city in the future.