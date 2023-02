UnPhiltered

‘UnPHILtered’: Education consultant weighs use of AI in classrooms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The debate of artificial intelligence technology is not stranger to classrooms.

Many schools have banned programs such as ChatGPT based on concerns of students using them to cheat on their school work.

In Tuesday night’s UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez talked with the chief executive officer and founder of educational consultancy AtomicMind. Leelila Strogov argues AI can be integrated into academics that can enhance students’ learning experiences.