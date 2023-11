‘UnPHILtered’: Girl returns home after 500 days awaiting heart transplant

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A young Indianapolis girl is finally home after spending over 500 days in the hospital waiting for a heart transplant.

Ava Graham was born with a heart defect that affected her blood flow.

For Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with her mother, Jami, and Dr. Robert Darragh from Riley Children’s Health.