Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

‘UnPHILtered’: Governor’s second economic development trip

UnPHILtered: Governor’s second economic development trip

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Governor Eric Holcomb has embarked on his second international economic development trip for the year. He’s visiting Brazil and Mexico to talk about ag-bio-science and agricultural economics. News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez brings in Holcomb on Thursday’s “UnPHILtered.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

USA Today columnist reacts to...
Indiana Fever /
Panelists highlight inequities in water...
Local News /
Israel carries out strike inside...
International News /
Funeral service set for deputy...
Local News /
Police seek help to find...
Local News /
4 businesses told to move;...
I-Team 8 /
Caitlin Clark nearing 8-figure deal...
Indiana Fever /
Multicultural Spotlight: La Voz Latina...
Multicultural News /