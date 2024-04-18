‘UnPHILtered’: Helping people recover from substance use with food
UnPHILtered: Helping people recover from substance use with food
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — “Meals on Wheels” aims to help people recovering from substance abuse with a new program. The organization’s recovery program is called “NO Limits on Recovery.” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez go “UnPHILtered” tonight about the new effort with David Carpenter, director of programs for “Meals on Wheels”.
News at your fingertips! Stay informed with Indiana, Local, and National News straight to your inbox.