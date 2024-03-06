Search
‘UnPHILtered’: How Purdue will look in Indianapolis after IUPUI split

by: Dylan Listner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis is set to officially split into two campuses in July.

On Tuesday night’s “go “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez learned how Purdue will be sticking around Indianapolis after IUPUI is split.

Learn more in the interview with Dan Hasler, chief operating officer of Purdue University in Indianapolis.

