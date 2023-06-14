‘UnPHILtered’: Indiana State prof talks of Trump’s election chances

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 brought viewers coverage of former President Donald Trump‘s arraignment in Miami on federal charges.

For Tuesday night’s “UnPHILtered,” News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez spoke with an Indiana State University professor about what the classified documents charges could mean for Trump’s election chances going forward.

Matthew Bergbower is department chair and professor of American politics at Indiana State University