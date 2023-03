‘UnPHILtered’: IU develops blood test for anxiety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University School of Medicine has developed a blood test for anxiety.

This is the latest in a series of tests used for mental health.

Dr. Alexander Niculescu, a professor of psychiatry at the school, joined News 8 anchor Phil Sanchez on Tuesday’s “UnPHILltered.”

Niculescu is the lead researcher on the project.